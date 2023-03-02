Umesh Pal Murder: Two-storey Property Of Ateeq Ahmad's Aide Bulldozed In Prayagraj

In its relentless action against the ‘mafia raj’ in Uttar Pradesh, the state's anti-encroachment drive continued for the second straight day and razed properties of ex-SP leader Ateeq Ahmad's aide in Prayagraj. The Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) razed down the two-storey house of Ateeq Ahmad's alleged aide Safdar Ali on Thursday, February 2. He is accused of providing weapons used for the murder of Umesh Pal.

Notably, an anti-encroachment drive is being undertaken by the Prayagraj administration days after the killing of Umesh Pal, the key witness to the murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal in 2005.

#WATCH | Umesh Pal murder case: Property of gangster Atique Ahmed's aide, Safdar Ali, is being demolished by the district administration in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh pic.twitter.com/xqHXiJ8iCi — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 2, 2023

Action against associates of Ateeq Ahmad

Amid tight security arrangements, in the presence of the police, and extensive barricading, five bulldozers brought by the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) began to demolish the unauthorized construction owned by the associates of Ateeq Ahmad. Among the various establishments razed down, the two-storey house of weapons supplier Safdar Ali, who allegedly supplied weapons to Ahmad, was also pulled down by the PDA bulldozers.

The action was slowed down to assure no damage is done to the houses located adjacent to the encroachments.

Umesh Pal murder

In broad daylight, Umesh Pal and one of his armed security escorts were killed on February 24 while they were returning home from court. Umesh was a key witness in the murder of former BSP leader Raju Pal and had an old rivalry with former SP MLA Ateeq Ahmad.

The names of Ahmad, his wife, son, and their associates have been mentioned in the FIR in connection with the murder.