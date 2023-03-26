Umesh Pal Murder: UP STF To Take Ateeq Ahmed From Sabarmati Jail To Prayagraj Via Road

A special task force of Uttar Pradesh police on Sunday, March 26, reached Ahmedabad’s Sabarmati Jail to bring back gangster-turned-politician Ateeq Ahmed to Prayagraj. The UP STF reached the Sabarmati jail early on Sunday morning and chalked out a detailed plan for taking Ateeq back. According to sources, Ateeq will be taken via a road passing through Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh and Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh amid tight security by the police

Ateeq Ahmed is the main accused in the 2005 murder case of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) legislator Raju Pal. He is also accused in the killing of Umesh Pal, the prime witness in the 2005 BSP MLA murder case, along with his aides.

Ateeq Ahmed’s family members have over 160 cases registered against them in different police stations of Uttar Pradesh.

A mafia-turned-politician, Ateeq has been named in 100 cases, while his brother Ashraf has been implicated in 52, his wife Shaista Praveen has been named in three, and his sons Ali and Umar Ahmad have been named in four and one cases, respectively.

The Uttar Pradesh Police announced a Rs 5 lakh reward for anyone providing information leading to the arrest of five accused, including Ateeq Ahmed's son Asad, an official said.

Two men allegedly linked to Umesh Pal's murder -- Arbaaz and Vijay Chowdhary, alias Usman -- were killed in encounters with the police on February 27 and March 6, respectively. Umesh Pal was gunned down in broad daylight on February 24 outside his home in UP’s Dhoomanganj.

Two of his security personnel also succumbed to their injuries a day later during treatment.