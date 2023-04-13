Atique Ahmed Can Take Revenge: Umesh Pal's Wife Fears Mafia Don's Next Move

After Umesh Pal's murder accused Asad was killed in an encounter by the Uttar Pradesh police, Umesh Pal's wife said she fears Atique Ahmed can take revenge for this and that she is scared. "I am scared for Atique's next move," she said, adding, "I have full faith on Yogi." On the other hand, Umesh Pal's mother said the police encounter with the accused is a tribute to his deceased son. Speaking to reporters, Umesh Pal's mother Shanti Devi expressed her gratitude to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the state police. "I thank CM Yogi ji for serving justice and I appeal to him to give us justice ahead also. We have full faith in CM...We know whatever the CM does will be good."

Responding to the encounter of Asad and shooter Ghulam, Shanti Devi said, "These two who were killed in the encounter, they were involved in a crime and today they got their punishment for that... This is a tribute to my son." Umesh Pal's wife also thanked CM Yogi for providing justice to them.

#WATCH | "This is a tribute to my son," says Shanti Devi, mother of slain lawyer Umesh Pal, on police encounter of former MP Atiq Ahmed's son Asad and his aide in Jhansi today pic.twitter.com/tCIYxDhOHl — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) April 13, 2023

Atique Ahmed's son Asad killed in encounter

On Thursday, UP Special Task Force (UPSTF) killed Atique Ahmed's son Asad and shooter Ghulam who were wanted in the murder of Umesh Pal, in an encounter in Jhansi. Both accused were carrying a reward of Rs 5,00,000 each. The police also seized foreign-made weapons from their possession.

"Asad, son of mafia-turned-politician Atique Ahmed and Ghulam S/o Maksudan, both wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case of Prayagraj and carrying a reward of Rupees five lakhs each; killed in an encounter with the UPSTF team led by DySP Navendu and DySP Vimal at Jhansi. Sophisticated foreign-made weapons recovered," UPSTF said in a statement.

Notably, Umesh Pal, a key witness in the 2005 murder case of then BSP MLA Raju Pal, and his two police security guards were shot dead outside his residence in Prayagraj's Dhoomanganj area on February 24. Based on a complaint lodged by Umesh Pal's wife Jaya Pal, a case was registered on February 25 against Atique, his brother Ashraf, Asad, Ghulam and others.