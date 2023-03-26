Umesh Pal's Kidnapping: Ateeq Ahmed Moved To UP Jail; Know All About The Case

A Prayagraj court has decided to pronounce its verdict in a kidnapping case against jailed mafia and politician Ateeq Ahmed, his brother and eight others on March 28. The case involves the alleged kidnapping of Umesh Pal, a prime witness in Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Raju Pal murder case, who was shot dead along with two police personnel on February 24, 2023 in Prayagraj.

The sensational murder case, which created a political stir in the state, saw a strong action from the Uttar Pradesh police, in which Ateeq Ahmed, his wife, son Asad and his brother Ashraf have also been made accused.

Eleven accused in the kidnapping case

The Prayagraj Police have taken custody of Ateeq Ahmed in the kidnapping case and taking him to Prayagraj to produce him before the court for the final verdict. He was lodged in Sabarmati Jail in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, while his brother is lodged in Bareilly jail at present.

Amid all eyes on Ateeq Ahmed being transferred from Gujarat's Sabarmati Jail to Prayagraj, here's everything about the kidnapping case, in which the court is to make its verdict.

Umesh Pal kidnapping case

It is being alleged that in 2006, the prime witness in the MLA Raju Pal murder case, Umesh Pal was allegedly abducted by SP leader Ateeq Ahmed and other accused to change the testimony in the Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) MLA murder case.

However, it has been alleged that since the Samajwadi Party was ruling the state, no FIR was registered in the kidnapping of Umesh Pal.

Later, in the year 2007, after the formation of BSP government in the state, an FIR was registered in connection with the kidnapping of Umesh Pal, in which eleven including Mafia Ateeq Ahmed and his brother were made accused.

According to the case registered, Ateeq, a former parliamentarian, his brother Ashraf and others were facing trial in a court in the sensational MLA Raju Pal murder case, which took place on January 25, 2005. Umesh Pal, a zila panchayat was a witness in the murder case.

In 2007, Umesh Pal filed a police complaint stating that on February 28, 2006, Ateeq Ahmed with the help of his associates kidnapped him at gun-point and brutally assaulted him and threatened to change his statement in the court in connection with the muder case.

On the complaint, an FIR was lodged against Ateeq, Ashraf and others at the Dhoomanganj police station and trial started at a court.

After a long trial lasting for almost 16 years, the court completed the hearing on March 17, 2023 and decided to pronounce the verdict on March 28. Trial in the case has been against Ateeq Ahmed, his brother former MLA Ashraf, Abid Pradhan, Khan Soulat Hanif, Farhan, Ashiq alias Malli, Ishrar, Javed alias Bajju, Ejaz Akhtar, Dinesh Pasi.