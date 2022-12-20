UN Awards India's ‘Namami Gange’ Initiative Among Top 10 World Restoration Flagships

'Namami Gange' was named one of the top-10 ecosystem restoration initiatives in the world by the United Nations, India's Ministry of Jal Shakti, Development of Water Resources, River Development, and Ganga Rejuvenation announced in a press release.

‘Namami Gange Programme’, is an Integrated Conservation Mission, approved as a ‘Flagship Programme’ by the Union Government in June 2014. A budget of Rs 20,000 crore was approved to accomplish the twin objectives of effective abatement of pollution, conservation and rejuvenation of the National River Ganga.

The National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) was registered on August 12, 2011, under the Societies Registration Act 1860 and has since acted as the implementation arm of the National Ganga River Basin Authority (NGRBA) which was constituted under the provisions of the Environment (Protection) Act (EPA),1986. The initiative aims to rejuvenate India’s sacred River Ganga and make it free from water pollution.

India's endeavours will provide a roadmap to the globe: Kumar

The award bestowed to the programme was received by G. Asok Kumar, the Director General of the Namami Gange project during a function at the 15th Conference of Parties (COP15) to the Convention on Biodiversity (CBD) in Montreal, Canada on World Restoration Day. "The recognition of Namami Gange as one of the top-10 ecosystem restoration initiatives in the world bears testimony to the concerted efforts being made by the National Mission for Clean Ganga, Government of India for the restoration of the riverine ecosystem," Kumar, the Director General of the Namami Gange project, noted, according to news agency ANI.

"I hope that our endeavours provide a roadmap for other similar interventions across the globe," G Asok Kumar said after receiving the award for initiative Namami Gange, which was selected from over 150 such initiatives from 70 countries across the globe.

#नमामिगंगे आज जिस मुकाम पर है उसमें ना सिर्फ़ भारत सरकार वरन इससे जुड़े प्रत्येक व्यक्ति व संस्था की महती भूमिका है। इस सन्दर्भ में आज जल शक्ति मंत्री श्री गजेंद्र सिंह शेखावत, महानिदेशक, एनएमसीजी, श्री जी अशोक कुमार व अन्य पदाधिकारी गंगा विचार मंच संस्था के कार्यकर्ताओं से मिले। pic.twitter.com/GWRRUXjZ1V — Namami Gange (@cleanganganmcg) December 19, 2022

Namami Gange's initiative was selected under the United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration, a global movement coordinated by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). This implies that it now qualifies to receive UN support, funding or technical expertise. Kumar, who also participated in a session in Montreal, Canada, organised by the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration Youth Task Force, said that the award was an opportune moment for India as it has assumed the Presidency of the G20 group of nations.

"While taking over the Presidency, our Prime Minister reinforced his commitment to protecting the environment 'One Earth One Family One Future' in the true spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam," Asok Kumar emphasised.

He thanked the World Restoration Forum, United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and Food and Agriculture Organization for bestowing the award to India's initiative. Since the project was launched, high biodiversity areas have been identified in river Ganga for focused conservation action and rescue. Rehabilitation centres have been established for the rescued aquatic biodiversity, and a cadre of volunteers (Ganga Praharis) have been developed and trained to support conservation actions.