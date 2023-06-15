PM Modi 'delighted' After UNGA Adopts Resolution To Honour Fallen Peacekeepers

Why you’re reading this: The United Nations General Assembly on June 14 adopted a resolution introduced by India to establish a memorial wall at the United Nations Headquarters in New York to honour the fallen peacekeepers from various countries who sacrificed their lives serving in the United Nations peacekeeping mission. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded India’s initiative and informed the proposal received over 190 co-sponsorships.

3 things you need to know:

The Resolution moved by India received a record 190 co-sponsorships.

More than 4,200 peacekeepers have laid down their lives in the service of the blue flag.

Over 1 million men and women from 125 countries have served in 71 peacekeeping missions worldwide.

The #UNGA adopted today draft proposals on:

🔹Follow-up to the Declaration & Programme of Action on a Culture of Peace

🔹Establishing at 🇺🇳 HQ in NY a memorial wall to honour the memory of fallen peacekeepers



🔗 Full text here https://t.co/ZUAgU4tWZ8 @UN_PGA @UNPeacekeeping pic.twitter.com/PHj9Gb25m3 — UN Media Liaison (MALU) (@UNMediaLiaison) June 14, 2023

PM Modi appreciates the resolution

Prime Minister Modi hailed the resolution was adopted with a record co-sponsorships and tweeted, “Delighted that the Resolution to establish a new Memorial Wall for fallen Peacekeepers, piloted by India, has been adopted in the UN General Assembly. The Resolution received a record 190 co-sponsorships. Grateful for everyone's support.”

MEA S Jaishankar thanked the members of the UN General Assembly for supporting India’s proposal and said, “India piloted the adoption of a Resolution in the UN General Assembly to establish a Memorial Wall for fallen Peacekeepers. The Resolution received a record 190 co-sponsorships, a testimony to faith in India's contributions and intent. Sincere thanks to all member states who co-sponsored the resolution!.”

Delighted that the Resolution to establish a new Memorial Wall for fallen Peacekeepers, piloted by India, has been adopted in the UN General Assembly. The Resolution received a record 190 co-sponsorships. Grateful for everyone's support. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 15, 2023

Indian proposal for a memorial wall received 190 co-sponsorships

India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj introduced the draft resolution titled ‘Memorial wall for fallen United Nations peacekeepers’ on Wednesday in the UN General Assembly hall. The resolution was co-sponsored by nearly 190 UN Member States and was adopted by consensus.

India piloted the adoption of a Resolution in the UN General Assembly to establish a Memorial Wall for fallen Peacekeepers.



The Resolution received a record 190 co-sponsorships, a testimony to faith in India's contributions and intent.



Sincere thanks to all member states who… — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) June 15, 2023

It welcomed the initiative of Member States to “establish at a suitable and prominent place at United Nations Headquarters in New York a memorial wall to honour the memory of fallen peacekeepers, giving due consideration to the modalities involved, including the recording of the names of those who have made the supreme sacrifice." While introducing the resolution, Kamboj said the memorial wall will be a testimony to the importance that the UN bestows on peacekeeping.

She said it will remind people of not only the sacrifices of the fallen but also be a "constant reminder of the cost of our decisions.” The resolution was submitted by 18 countries including Bangladesh, Canada, China, Denmark, Egypt, France, India, Indonesia, Jordan, Nepal, Rwanda and the US. "Peacekeepers are not born. They are forged through the crucible of sacrifice. Their unwavering commitment and selfless acts pave the way for a world where peace must triumph over conflict,” Kamboj said. The resolution stipulates that the wall be completed within three years of the text’s adoption.

