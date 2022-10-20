UN Chief Calls For Global cooperation To Fight Terrorism As China Blocks India's Proposal

The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday called for global cooperation in the fight against terrorism. The UN Secretary's statement came after China blocked a joint proposal by India and the US to blacklist Lashkar-e-Taiba leader Hafiz Talha Saeed and designate him as an International threat.

While addressing an event in Gujarat's Kevadia, Antonio Guterres termed terrorism as an 'absolute evil' and claimed that no reasons or grievances can justify the act. He stated that fighting terrorism should be a global priority and the roots of violent extremism must be targeted to get rid of the terrorists and their actions. He went on to condole the death of the victims who lost their lives during the Mumbai terror attacks that took place on November 26, 2008.

The UN Secretary said, "Terrorism is absolute evil. There are no reasons, pretexts, causes, or grievances that can justify terrorism. It has no room in today's world. I feel deeply moved to be here, where one of the most barbaric terrorist acts in history took place. I want to pay tribute to the 166 people who lost their lives during 26/11, they are the heroes of our world. I would also want to express my deepest condolences to their families, friends, people of India, and all those from other parts of the world who died during the Mumbai attack".

He further added, "Fighting terrorism must be a global priority for every country on earth and it is a central priority for the United Nations. My first reform after becoming the UN Secretary-General was to make the proposal for the creation of a counter-terrorism office. The office which is today in full strength is cooperating with member states in order to provide all kinds of assistance, training, and advice that are necessary for them to be prepared, prevent, and simultaneously fight against terrorist acts".

"At the same time, this office is fighting the roots of violent extremism as there is no reason to justify it in terms of religion, ethnicity, and other beliefs that people might have. We need to attack the roots of violent extremism that try to justify terrorist acts", said Guterres.

Shielding a Pakistan-based terrorist once again, China put a technical hold on a proposal by India and the US to blacklist Lashkar-e-Taiba leader Hafiz Talha Saeed. He is the son of LeT supremo and 26/11 Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed. If the sanctions committee of the UNSC approves the listing, the terrorist will be subjected to an assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo. Earlier on April 8, Hafiz Talha Saeed was declared a 'designated terrorist' by the Centre. As per a notification issued by the MHA, this action was against him under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

According to the MHA, Saeed has been openly visiting LeT centres across Pakistan and propagated 'jihad' against India, Israel, the US, and Indian interests in other countries during his sermons. However, this is not the first time that China has attempted to shield Pakistan-based terrorists.

In 2009, 2016, and 2017, it blocked India's proposal to blacklist Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar.

On June 22, China placed a hold on blacklisting 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed's brother-in-law and Pakistani terrorist Abdul Rehman Makki

It also refused to blacklist LeT terrorists Sajid Mir and Shahid Mahmood.

