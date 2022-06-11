UN Chief Guterres Appoints Indian Diplomat Amandeep Singh Gill As His Envoy On Technology

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday announced the appointment of former Indian diplomat Amandeep Singh Gill as his envoy on technology. According to the UN chief, Gill will coordinate programmes for international digital cooperation. Gill joined the Indian Foreign Service in 1992 and has served as India's permanent representative at the Conference on Disarmament in Geneva.

UN chief Antonio Guterres’ spokesperson Stephane Dujarric on Friday confirmed the appointment of Amandeep Singh Gill as Guterres’ envoy on technology. Calling him a “thought leader on digital technology”, Guterres in a release stated that Gill is the Chief Executive Officer of the International Digital Health and Artificial Intelligence Research Collaborative (I-DAIR) project, based at the Graduate Institute of International and Development Studies, Geneva.

“He brings to the position a deep knowledge of digital technologies coupled with a solid understanding of how to leverage the digital transformation responsibly and inclusively for progress on the sustainable development goals,” Guterres said lauding the newly appointed tech envoy.

As per the UN statement, the newly appointed envoy on technology will "coordinate the implementation of the Secretary-General's roadmap on digital cooperation and will advance work towards the global digital compact proposed in the common agenda, in close consultation with the member states, technology industry, private companies, civil society, and other stakeholders".

Former Indian diplomat appointed UN chief's tech envoy

Amandeep Singh Gill served as the Executive Director and Co-Lead of the United Nations Secretary-General’s High-Level Panel on Digital Cooperation from 2018 to 2019. Apart from delivering the report of the High-Level Panel on Digital Cooperation, the newly appointed tech envoy also helped secure high-impact international consensus recommendations on regulating ‘Artificial Intelligence (AI) in lethal autonomous weapon systems in 2017 and 2018. The draft Al ethics recommendation of UNESCO in 2020, and a new international platform on digital health and Al were other projects he was involved in.

Gill joined India’s Diplomatic Service in 1992 and worked in various positions ranging from strategic technology and international security affairs, with postings in Tehran and Colombo. Gill became India’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the Conference on Disarmament in Geneva (2016-2018). Gill, who holds a PhD in Nuclear Learning in Multilateral Forums from King’s College, London was also a visiting scholar at Stanford University. He did his Bachelor of Technology in Electronics and Electrical Communications from Panjab University, Chandigarh and is fluent in English, French, Hindi and Punjabi

(With ANI input)

Image: TWITTER/ AP