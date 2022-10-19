Last Updated:

Antonio Guterres Calls 26/11 Mumbai Attacks Victims Heroes, Terms Terrorism Evil

Antonio Guterres described terrorism as an "absolute evil" and stressed that "no reasons, pretext, causes and grievances" can justify terrorism.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday, 19 October, paid tribute to the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks at the Memorial museum in the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel. He called the victims of the 26/11 attacks "heroes" of the world and offered "deepest condolences" to their families and friends. Guterres visited the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai on the first day of his visit to India. 

Guterres described terrorism as an "absolute evil" and stressed that "no reasons, pretext, causes and grievances" can justify terrorism. He stressed that he felt "deeply moved" to visit the place where "one of the most barbaric terrorist acts in history" happened and it claimed the lives of 166 people. He underscored that fighting terrorism must be a "global priority" for every nation in the world and described it as a "central priority" for the United Nations. During his visit to Taj Hotel, UN Chief Antonio Guterres also met with 26/11 Mumbai attack survivor, Devika who had suffered a bullet shot injury at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. Devika's testimony resulted in the prosecution of terrorist Ajmal Kasab. 

"Terrorism is absolute evil. No reasons, pretext, causes, grievances can justify terrorism. It has no room in today's world. I feel deeply moved to be here where one of the most barbaric terrorist acts in history took place where 166 people lost their lives," Antonio Guterres said in the statement.

UN Chief arrives in India 

Antonio Guterres arrived in India on Wednesday, 19 October shortly after midnight. He was welcomed by Ruchira Kamboj Ambassador of India to the United Nations and United Nations Resident Coordinator in India, Shombi Sharp. During his visit to India, Guterres is scheduled to hold a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to the statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs. He is also due to hold a meeting with External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar. He will visit a model project site, which has been declared India’s first solar-powered village It is.UN Secretary-General's first visit to India, since he began his second term in office in January 2022. He will make a speech at IIT Mumbai on the subject - "India @75: UN-India Partnership: Strengthening South-South Cooperation."

