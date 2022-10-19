UN Chief Set To Visit Statue Of Unity, Solar-powered Village Modhera During Gujarat Tour

The Gujarat leg of United Nations chief Antonio Guterres’ three-day itinerary in India will see him visiting some key attractions in the state, including the Statue of Unity and the village of Modhera, which is known for its 24x7 solar power technology. The UN secretary-general will be accompanied by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Kevadiya, where he will pay floral tributes to former Deputy PM Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the United Statue of Unity, the tallest statue in the world.

Guterres will also be heading to Modhera, where he will witness several developments in the solar-powered village, before visiting the popular Sun Temple. The trip marks the first time that the UN chief has visited India since he began his second term in office earlier this year.

Guterres to hold meetings during three-day visit

The UN chief touched down in the country on Wednesday, and received a warm welcome from key officials including Ruchira Kamboj, UN Ambassador of India, and Shombi Sharp, Coordinator in India. "Warm welcome to the UNSG @antonioguterres as he arrives in Mumbai for his official visit to India from 18-20 October 2022," Arindam Bagchi, Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, wrote on Twitter.

On his first day in India, Guterres paid homage to the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks in the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel. The UN leader, during the three-day visit, will also conduct a meeting with PM Narendra Modi, as per an official statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs. Furthermore, he will be holding talks with External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and has already addressed students at IIT Bombay on the topic- "India @75: UN-India Partnership: Strengthening South-South Cooperation."