UN Chief Visits Modhera Sun Temple In Gujarat After Launching Key Development Initiatives

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres visited Sun Temple in Modhera, Gujarat on Thursday, as part of his three-day trip to India.

Written By
Ajeet Kumar
During his visit, he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi met and discussed global and regional issues, including the ongoing situation in Ukraine. Later, he visited the Sun temple in Modhera.

Besides, Modhera is famous for solar electricity. Here, villagers get electricity round the clock without any cost.

The UN Secretary-General expressed his appreciation for India's ambitious initiatives in the area of climate action, particularly through the launch of Mission LiFE.

The UN Chief said India has increased its impact on the international stage due to the donation of medicines, equipment, and vaccines at the height of Covid-19.

While reaching the place, Guterres was accorded a grand welcome. Villagers donned traditional attires and played musical instruments and danced. The UN official even wore a Gujarati turban. 

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres signed the visitor's book and wrote some inspirational quotes.

UN Chief congratulated India for its upcoming G20 presidency and said that G20 countries account for 80 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions but it also represents 80 per cent of global GDP.

