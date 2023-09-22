UN Human Rights Commissioner Hails Passing Of Women's Reservation Bill In Parliament

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk on September 22 welcomed the passage of the Women's Reservation Bill in both houses of the Indian Parliament. The Women's Reservation Bill, formally called The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Eighth Amendment) Bill, 2023, or the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam was passed in the Lok Sabha on September 20 with 454-2 votes.

In the Rajya Sabha, it was passed unanimously on September 22 with 214 votes. The Bill proposes to reserve one-third of the seats in the Lok Sabha, state assemblies, and Delhi assembly for women.

"This historic measure would constitutionally enshrine women's representation in parliament and will be a game-changing step in defending women's right to participation and gender equality in India," Turk said. "The Bill requires ratification by at least 50% of the states, and we call for their swift support," he added.

The High Commissioner also called on the Modi Government to implement the new system as soon as possible, alongside the existing reservation for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

"We stress the importance of fostering an enabling environment for the participation of women from all backgrounds in public life – which can have profound, positive implications for society as a whole," an official release from the UNHRC read. "This is an important step towards the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals as well as India’s obligations under the UN Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women," it further said.

Women's Reservation Bill defining moment in India's history: PM Modi

PM Modi, on September 21, said that the passing of the Women's Reservation Bill in the Parliament is a defining moment in India's history. "I thank all the Rajya Sabha MPs who voted for the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. Such unanimous support is indeed gladdening," PM Modi said.

The Bill will be implemented after a delimitation exercise to redraw parliamentary and assembly constituencies based on the census which the government has said will be commissioned next year.

