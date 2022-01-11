Unabated Cold Wave Continues In Rajasthan., Chittorgarh Reeling At 3 Degrees Celsius

Cold conditions continue to prevail in parts of Rajasthan where Chittorgarh and Karauli were recorded the coldest with 3 degrees Celsius on Monday night, a MeT department spokesperson said. Sikar recorded 3.5 degrees Celsius followed by 4.4 in Bhilwara, 4.8 in Nagaur, 5 in Bikaner, 5.1 each in Anta and Fatehpur, 5.8 each in Alwar and Eranpura road, 6 in Banasthali and Sawai Madhopur, 6.1 in Sriganganagar, 6.2 in Dabok, 6.5 in Churu, Sangaria and Ajmer.

The state Jaipur recorded 7.4 degrees Celsius last night. Various other places recorded minimum temperature below 10 degrees Celsius in the state. Maximum temperature yesterday was recorded between 14 and 22 degrees Celsius at most of the places.

