Unable To Digest Global Insult At UN, Pakistani Leader Fires Empty Nuke Threats At India

Pakistan has not been able to digest External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's scathing remarks at UNSC, wherein he called the country an "epicentre of terrorism" and that's why the political leaders in Pak are giving statements against New Delhi. After Pak Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's 'uncivilised outburst' against PM Modi, now Pakistan's ruling party leader Shazia Atta Marri has threatened New Delhi with a nuclear war.

Addressing a press briefing, Pakistan Peoples Party leader Shazia Marri spewed venom against India by giving threats on nukes. "India should not forget that Pakistan has an atom bomb. Our nuclear status is not meant to remain silent. We will not back down if the need arises," ANI reported.

"If the minister of India thinks he can say anything on a nuclear country like Pakistan at any forum, then it is his mistake. At many forums, I have fought delegates sent by the Modi government. At those forums, they spoke the same thing as this minister (S Jaishankar) who called Pakistan an 'epicentre of terrorism'. It’s their propaganda," Shazia Marri said.

'New low even for Pak': India lambasts Bhutto over "uncivilised" remark against PM Modi

After EAM Jaishankar took a swipe at Pakistan for harbouring Osama Bin Laden and hatching the plan for the attack on the Indian Parliament. The EAM also called Pakistan an "epicentre of terrorism". The Pak Foreign Minister could not handle the truth and therefore agitated Bhutto made an objectionable comment about PM Modi.

In response to media queries on Bilawal’s ‘uncivilised’ remarks, the official spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Arindam Bagchi, said, “These comments are a new low, even for Pakistan. Pakistan’s foreign minister’s frustration would be better directed towards the masterminds of terrorist enterprises in his own country, who have made terrorism a part of their state policy. Pakistan needs to change its own mindset or remain a pariah.”