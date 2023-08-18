Unacademy Sacks Educator Over ‘vote For Educated’ Remark, Kejriwal Responds With Question

Unacademy, the edtech platform, found itself entangled in a political controversy after it sacked its educator, Karan Sangwan, for asking his students to vote for “educated candidates and not those who only believe in changing names”. According to a statement released by Unacademy co-founder Roman Saini, Sangwan was in breach of the ‘Code of Conduct’ and therefore the company decided to part ways with him.

Stating that Unacademy is deeply committed to imparting quality education, Saini took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “We have in place a strict Code of Conduct for all our educators with the intention of ensuring that our learners have access to unbiased knowledge.”

“Our learners are at the centre of everything we do. The classroom is not a place to share personal opinions and views as they can wrongly influence them. In the current situation, we were forced to part ways with Karan Sangwan as he was in breach of the Code of Conduct,” he added.

Why was Sangwan sacked?

The edtech platform fired educator Karan Sangwan after he, during his lecture (without mentioning any political party or leader), told students to not elect uneducated candidates in positions of power and urged them to vote for educated people in the upcoming elections.

“Keep one thing in mind. Next time vote for someone who is well-educated so you don't have to go through this (ordeal) again. Okay?” the educator was heard saying the video that is surfacing on social media.

Sangwan is also receiving criticism from several sections of the internet for attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and asking his students to not vote for the saffron party in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Arvind Kejriwal defends Sangwan

Reacting to Sangwan's sacking, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal questioned whether asking people to vote for an educated person is a crime.

“Is it a crime to appeal to educated people to vote? If someone is illiterate, personally I respect him. But people's representatives cannot be illiterate. This is the era of science and technology. Illiterate public representatives can never build the modern India of 21st century,” Kejriwal tweeted.

Meanwhile, Sangwan’s sacking has triggered condemnation from several social media users, with "#UninstallUnacademy" trending on X.