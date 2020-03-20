EXCLUSIVE: Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi Opens Up On The Supreme Court's Monumental Ayodhya Verdict

Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Thursday said that the Ayodhya case was just like any other case. In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Gogoi said that the judgment in Ayodhya case was given unanimously taking into consideration the materials that were provided and the law.

Speaking to Republic TV, Gogoi said, "The Ayodhya case was just another case that needed to be resolved to look at the magnitude and the voluminous documents it took an unusually long time. We resolved it the way we do it. It was a unanimous judgement and speaks for itself."

"What effect it has had on a particular political party or a particular segment of the population all these things never come to the minds of a judge. He decides the case on the basis of the law and materials provided... A case of such magnitude was bound to have some repercussion and I hope this repercussion ends with me and not affect my fellow judges," he added.

Ayodhya Verdict

Pronouncing the landmark judgment in the Ayodhya dispute case on November 9, a five-judge bench of the Supreme Court ruled unanimously in favour of building a Ram Temple in the disputed site. It said the entire disputed land spread over 2.7 acres will be handed over to a trust formed by the government, which will monitor the construction of Ram Temple at the site. The court had directed the government to give 5-acre land to Sunni Waqf Board in Ayodhya for the construction of a mosque. Subsequently, the apex court has dismissed all 18 pleas demanding a review of its verdict.

Ranjan Gogoi, the then Chief Justice of India presiding over the panel of judges, said it was not the court’s job to rule on faith or politics, but that "as a secular institution (it) should uphold all faiths and religions." In 1994, the Supreme Court had held that the act of demolition of the mosque in 1992 was a 'national shame' and that it shook the faith of the minorities in the rule of law and constitutional process," it said.

