'Unaware Of Hindu Culture': BJP's Big Claim On Rahul Gandhi's 'Jai Siya Ram' Remark

After mega controversy over former Congress president Rahul Gandhi's 'Jai Siya Ram' comment, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a scathing attack on the Wayanad MP saying that he lacks knowledge about the Hindu religion. The Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Brajesh Pathak asserted that Rahul Gandhi does not know Hindu culture. Notably, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had accused the BJP and RSS of ignoring the invitations of 'Hey Ram' and 'Jai Siya Ram' which acknowledge both Lord Ram and Goddess Sita.

Lashing out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Brajesh Pathak said, "The Congress leader Rahul Gandhi does not know anything about the Hindu religion. How can he define the Hindu religion when he himself is not aware of his own religion? The person who wears 'Janeu' (a sacred thread in the Hindu religion) on coat should not define the Hindu religion."

BJP leader and Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak further avered that the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is unaware of Hinduism and lacks knowledge about the power of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita hold. He further asserted that the Congress leader is making such statements to woo voters and he does not respect our way of greeting as he has no time other than uttering 'Good morning' and 'Good evening'.

On Friday, December 2, addressing a rally in Madhya Pradesh’s Agar Malwa area during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi, whose party had questioned the existence of Lord Ram previously, co-opted ‘Jai Sri Ram’, ‘Jai Siya Ram’ and ‘Hey Ram’ and gave it his own spin to attack the BJP-RSS.

Rahul Gandhi claimed that they don’t chant ‘Jai Siya Ram’ or ‘Jai Sita Ram’ and instead opt for ‘Jai Shri Ram’ because women have no place in their organisation.

Rahul Gandhi alleged, "BJP leaders don't live their life with the same sentiment as Lord Ram. Ram didn't do injustice to anyone. Ram brought society together. Ram respected everyone. Lord Ram helped farmers, labourers and traders. RSS and BJP leaders don't adopt his way of life. They can't say 'Jai Siya Ram' as there is not even one woman in their organisation."