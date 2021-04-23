'Unbelievable': Himachal Receives Fresh Snowfall In April, Netizens Share Mesmerising Pics

Snowfall in the Himalayas is ubiquitous but at a time when the summer season is about to reach its peak, receiving fresh fall may sound unreal. On Friday, April 23, the state of Himachal Pradesh woke up to heavy snowfall. While Mandhol of Shimla received a fresh spell of snow, several areas of the Lahaul district reported heavy avalanches.

Additionally, Shimla town received 83 mm rainfall, the second-highest rainfall in a day during the month of April, Director of Shimla Meteorological Centre Manmohan Singh told PTI. The town also received hail, leading to slippery conditions on the road. While the fresh outbursts have led to several major roads getting blocked, it has also given the opportunity to people to click and capture a picturesque view of the valley.

Upper hills of Shimla District recieved Fresh Snowfall



ðŸ”ðŸ”ðŸ”ðŸŒ¨ðŸŒ¨ðŸŒ¨



Morning View from Rohru (Shimla District) , Himachal Pradesh #HimachalPradesh#Himalaya pic.twitter.com/2XavlvBxUn — Weatherman Shubham (@shubhamtorres09) April 23, 2021

Snowfall in April at Himachal. Unbelievable pic.twitter.com/To86r4mV86 — Siddharth BakariaðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ (@Sidbakaria) April 23, 2021

Fresh snowfall in Himachal today !!!



HPTDC Hotel Hatu, Narkanda under snow. pic.twitter.com/EcUOwecMns — Himachal Tourism (@hptdc) April 23, 2021

Pleasant surprise to have snowfall at our orchard this morning in #Shimla hills #himachal pic.twitter.com/xwpJJtqUA6 — BS Chauhan (@bschauhan1512) April 23, 2021

Chills across north

As per the meteorological department records, Kangra district received 33 mm rain, while Dalhousie and Keylong received 27 and 26 mm rainfall respectively. Amidst constant snowfall, the Manali-Leh highway has once again been blocked due to snow at the Baralacha Pass. Meanwhile, people in Lahaul-Spiti are battling major power cuts.

"Rainfall occurred at most places over the state & snowfall occurred at isolated places over high reaches of the state during last 24 hours. Minimum temperatures decreased by 1 to 2 0C & No appreciable change in Maximum temperatures as compared to the last 24 hrs. Minimum temperatures were 4 to 5 0C below normal & Maximum temperatures were 9 to 100C below normal," the Meteorological Department, Shimla said in statement.

Meanwhile, the fresh snowfall has sent chills across the north. While Kalpa town of Kinnaur district on Thursday recorded a minimum temperature of minus 0.6 degrees Celsius which was 6 degrees Celsius below normal. Additionally, Keylong town of Lahaul-Spiti district recorded a minimum temperature of minus 0.7 degrees Celsius which was 4 degrees below normal. The temperature dropped in several cities of Punjab too as the cold winds gushed past.

(Image Credits: DharamIFS_HP/SidBakaria/Twitter)