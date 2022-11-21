UNBELIEVABLE: The Shocking Pro-terror Graffiti For Which Mangaluru Bomb Accused Was Booked

Days after a blast occurred in a moving auto-rickshaw in Mangaluru, a pro-Lashkar graffiti by the prime accused Shareeq came to the fore on Monday. The graffiti in Shivamogga, which dates back to 2020, had a 'do not force us to invite Lashkar-e-Taiba and Taliban' warning for the 'Sanghis and the Manvedis'.

For the '#LaskharZindabad' wall paint, Sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Act were invoked against Shareeq, and he was arrested. The Karnataka ADGP, earlier in the day, had confirmed that he was booked under the UAPA in two cases, in which he was granted bail and was wanted in the third one.

“We can say that the accused acts have been inspired and influenced by some terrorist organization which is having a global presence. So, it is due to that,” the Karnataka ADGP said.

Mangaluru blast- Shivamogga graffiti link

On Saturday, a blast occurred in an auto rickshaw near a police station. The blast, wherein the passenger Shariq and the auto driver, Purshottam Pujari were injured, was triggered by a cooker fitted with a detonator, wires, and batteries. The police recovered a photo of Shariq with the cooker thereafter, and to confirm the identity, the officials got in touch with his relatives. His mother Shabana, and sister Jasmine confirmed that this was Shareef.

Thereafter, the police raided the Mysore premises of Shariq in Lok Nayak Nagar. They recovered a number of explosive materials including sulphur, phosphorus, matchboxes, nuts and bolts and circuits. The sources of the material have been identified as some were bought online, and others offline.

To conduct the blast, the experiment of which was carried on, on the outskirts of Shivamogga, Shariq took the help of Syed Yasin and Maaz Muneer Ahmad-part of the ISIS-inspired module Al Hayat, also involved in the graffiti case. Shareeq was on NIA radar since 2019 and that is when he met Maaz Mohammed and Syed Yaseen.

Both of them have been arrested PDF files containing bomb-making and explosives were found in their possession. Shareeq funded Syed Yasin and Maaz to procure explosives and assemble the bombs.