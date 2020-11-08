'Unconstitutional': SSR's Brother-in-law Vishal Lashes Out On Treatment To Arnab Goswami

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's brother-in-law Vishal Kirti on Sunday took to his Twitter handle to express shock over Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami's illegal arrest, how he was shifted from the quarantine centre in Alibag to Taloja jail on Sunday and wasn't allowed to meet his lawyers.

Calling it 'unconstitutional' for not letting the defendant recourse to law, Vishal Kirti wrote, "My heart goes out to his wife and his family who have to endure this. Please allow him to defend himself fair and square."

This is so disheartening. Whether you agree with him or not, please treat him with dignity. It’s unconstitutional to not allow the defendant recourse to law. My heart goes out to his wife and his family who have to endure this. Please allow him to defend himself fair and square🙏🏻 https://t.co/rnKbo8xFiN — vishal kirti (@vikirti) November 8, 2020

"I turn to the great institutions with hope that those in power will not remain blind or mute to the atrocity on one man, one citizen, one journalist, one news network and the free press at large, anymore." - Ms Samyabrata Goswami. Can’t imagine her anguish. Please listen to her. — vishal kirti (@vikirti) November 8, 2020

'My life is under threat, please tell the people': Arnab while being moved to Taloja jail

After being kept in a quarantine facility since his illegal arrest in an 2018 abetment to suicide case on Wednesday, the Raigad Police took him to the Taloja jail in a van.

On his way to the jail, he shouted from the van, “I am not being allowed to speak to my lawyers. I was pushed and assaulted this morning. They woke me up at 6am and said, ‘We won’t let you speak to your lawyers.' My life is under threat.”

He stated that his bail plea was pending before the Supreme court as he pleaded that he be provided bail.

This is after he had been assaulted and dragged from his residence during arrest, with his family also being manhandled on Wednesday.

