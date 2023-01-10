Uncontrolled Bus Rams Into Pavement In Delhi, Leaves 5 Injured

Four people living on the pavement were injured after a cluster bus went out of control in Delhi on Tuesday morning. According to the officials, the incident was reported near Delhi's Rohtak Road Sarai Rohilla railway station when the bus was en-route from Nangloi, ANI reported. Among those injured are three woman and have been identified as Kela Devi, Sunita, Aarti and Aryan. A passenger named Ramesh was also injured in the accident, sources revealed.

Initial investigations by the police revealed that the bus went out of control due to brake failure.

"A PCR call regarding an accident was received at 9:22 am that a cluster bus from Nangloi to Old Delhi Railway Station hit pavement settlers on Rohtak road going towards Libert from Kamal T point", an official said per ANI. He further informed that all the injured have been admitted to the RML hospital for treatment and their condition is stable.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)