Last Updated:

Mother-son Duo Killed After An Under Construction Metro Pillar Collapsed In Bengaluru

In Bengaluru's Outer Ring road, a metro pillar that was under construction collapsed killing a mother and her son.

Written By
Megha Rawat
Bengaluru

Image: Republic


In a shocking incident, a metro pillar that was under construction collapsed on Bengaluru's Outer Ring road on Tuesday, January 10. The collapse resulted in the death of a mother-son duo who was travelling on a bike. According to sources, a couple along with their two-and-a-half-year-old son was heading towards the hebbal area when the metro pillar collapsed on the bike. 

The Mother and son, who died in the horrific incident were pillion riders. They suffered grievous injuries and were shifted to the hospital but they succumbed to the injuries.

After the unfortunate incident, hundreds of commuters and motorists are facing a tough time as they are stuck in a ten-km-long traffic jam at Bengaluru’s Outer Ring road. 

Speaking about Bengaluru's civic apathy, lawyer and activist Pramila Nesargi said,” It is the responsibility of the civil engineering department. The administration should have taken proper precautionary measures during construction. Engineers are definitely responsible and the contractor should also be held responsible. It is very unfortunate that a mother and her child are dead. Earlier too, such incidents have taken place in Bengaluru.”

READ | Bomb scare in private school sends police into tizzy in Bengaluru

Meanwhile, Filmmaker Indrajit Lankesh from Bengaluru said, “I convey my condolences to the deceased. I feel sad that the government is not taking the responsibility for such incidents at all. Recently, an MLA who is a minister now built a compound wall in the area and a girl named Sanjana who was just standing near the wall was killed as the compound wall fell on her. Later, the case was closed and the minister was set free as he was proven innocent. People in Bengaluru are dying because of potholes and bad roads.”

READ | British-Indian doctor saves man's life aboard London-Bengaluru flight
READ | WATCH: Woman dragged by hair, beaten & thrown out of temple in Bengaluru, captured on CCTV
READ | HORRIFIC: Woman kills lover in Bengaluru with husband's aid, dumps body near bridge
First Published:
COMMENT