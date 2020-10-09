Under #MaskOnSpitNot Campaign, 10000 Masks & Sanitizers Distributed To Bengaluru Residents

The Namma Bengaluru Foundation in association with the Department of Police has launched a campaign to create awareness among city residents about the importance of wearing masks and the need to refrain from spitting in public places. The campaign #MaskOnSpitNot was launched on October 2, 2020.

WICCI’s Karnataka Fashion Council that empowers Women, Indigo Music.com and Big FM have also been actively involved in the launch of the campaign. Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Bengaluru Commissioner of Police, Kamal Pant have also extended support to the campaign. Namma Bengaluru Foundation is an initiative of BJP MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

10,000 masks and sanitiser bottles distributed

Under this campaign, 10,000 masks along with sanitiser bottles have been distributed to the citizens of Bengaluru till date. The campaign holds prominence amid the challenging times as the city remains the most affected city in Karnataka with nearly half of the caseload reported in the state on Thursday coming from the capital city itself.

Bengaluru urban has accounted for 5,121 out of the total 10,704 fresh cases reported in Karnataka on Thursday, while Bengaluru Rural reported 368 new cases. Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 2.67 lakh infections out of the total 679,356 cases in the state till date.

(Image credit: PTI)

