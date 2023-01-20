Under 'Rozgar Mela', PM Distributes 71,000 Appointment Letters To Newly Inducted Recruits

In a catalyst to the youth employment and country’s growth, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday distributed nearly 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits in the various Central government departments and organisations through video conferencing in New Delhi.

“While the youth are being empowered through the employment fair, their participation in the development of the country is also being ensured. In this episode, through video conferencing at 10.30 am, about 71,000 youths selected on government posts will get the privilege of handing over appointment letters,” the PM had tweeted ahead of handing over the appointment letters.

"Rozgar Mela has become an identity of our good governance. It is a testament to our commitment towards keeping our promises," he added.

'Rozgar Mela' has become an identity of our good governance. It is a testament to our commitment towards keeping our promises: PM Modi https://t.co/UwRqSND6BQ pic.twitter.com/BnVqnOU55t — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2023

Major changes in recruitment process

Comparing the earlier recruitment process of the central government, the Prime Minister said that now the recruitment process is more “time bound and streamlined.”

“There was a time when even regular promotions were hampered by various reasons. There have been changes in the recruitment process of the Central government. Now, the recruitment process in the Central Government is more time bound and streamlined,” he said.

There was a time when even regular promotions were hampered by various reasons. There have been changes in the recruitment process of the Central government. Now, the recruitment process in Central Government is more time bound and streamlined: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/xEtuFUNP7C — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2023

Congratulating the new appointees, the PM further said, “It is a new journey of life for those who have got the appointment letter today. Being an important part of the government, you will be an active participant in the journey of a developed India.”

It is a new journey of life for those who have got the appointment letter today. Being an important part of the government, you will be an active participant in the journey of a developed India: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/s8eqtd7FpM — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2023

Interaction with the newly-inducted recruits

The Prime Minister further interacted with the newly-inducted recruits in government departments and organisations and inquired about their experiences.

“I am able to extend financial assistance to my family as my father is a laborer and mother a homemaker,” said West Bengal’s Suparbha Biswas, who got a job in PNB.

While interacting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked about the enthusiasm in people for digital transactions. “What experience do you have with digital transactions? Are people enthusiastic about digital transactions?” the PM asked.

“We ask people to install a banking app through which they can do the online transaction and need not come to the bank for every work,” Biswas responded.

The efforts

The aim set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “Rozgar Mela” was to recruit 10 lakh people while underscoring his government’s efforts to create jobs in the last 8 years amid the opposition’ constant criticism on the issue of unemployment.

PM Modi in his address acknowledged the challenges facing the economy the world over with many countries hit by record inflation and unemployment, and said India is making every effort to come out the situation unscathed.