Under Rozgar Mela, PM Modi To Distribute About 71,000 Appointment Letters To Recruits

The Central government is in "mission mode" to fill up job vacancies across its various ministries and the next edition of the Rozgar Mela will be held on Tuesday, May 16 across 22 states. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, via video conferencing, will distribute about 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits in various central and state government departments on Tuesday.

As part of the Rozgar Mela series, the job letters will be distributed at 45 locations across the country. The recruits, selected from across the country, will join various positions and posts like Gramin Dak Sevaks, Inspector of Posts, Commercial-cum-ticket clerk, Junior clerk-cum typist, Junior accounts clerk, Track maintainer, Assistant section officer, Lower division clerk, Sub-divisional officer, Tax assistants, Assistant enforcement officer, Inspectors, and Nursing officers.

The other posts for the recruits with be Assistant security officers, Firemen, Assistant accounts officers, Assistant audit officers, Divisional accountants, Auditors, Constables, Head constables, Assistant commandants, Principals, Trained graduate teachers, Assistant registers, Assistant professors, among others.

The Rozgar Mela is a step toward the fulfillment of the Prime Minister's Commitment to accord the highest priority to employment generation. The Rozgar mela is expected to act as a catalyst in further employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development.

The newly inducted appointees will also get an opportunity to train themselves through Karmayogi Prarambh, which is an online orientation for all new appointees in various governmental departments.