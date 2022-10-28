UN Under-Secretary-General Stresses Multilateral Efforts Are Vital To Eliminate Terrorism

After a special meeting on Friday, October 28, the Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT) in a press briefing thanked the Government of India for organising the two-day event.

While speaking to Republic Media Network, the Under-Secretary-General of the UNOCT said, "Fighting terrorism is an absolutely comprehensive issue, and only by multilateral efforts, it could be defeated. I think today's discussion, today's instruction by Members of the Security Council on their efforts toward countering terror activities is very important because it shows the strength, and political will of the international society to fight terrorism."

World against terrorism

The United Kingdom Foreign Secretary, James Cleverly, who was also in attendance at Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai cleared that the UK condemns all kinds of terrorism. "We will work with India, our international friends & partners to try and prevent an attack like we saw in Mumbai from happening again,'' he said.

Foreign Minister of Ghana Shirley Ayorkar Botchwey said, "If a country is aware of where attacks (terrorism) are coming from & has evidence too, I think that the country has every right to deal with it."

India exposes Pakistan's terror

The two-day event began with a ‘Soft Opening Session and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism’ in Mumbai through a solemn ceremony at Hotel Taj Mahal Palace, where the current 15 and incoming 5 members of the UN Security Council paid homage at the 26/11 memorial site. External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar, along with member states of the UNSC, and senior UN Officials laid a wreath at the 26/11 memorial site and observed a minute’s silence in memory of the victims.

At the meeting, Pankaj Thakur, Joint Secretary, Government of India revealed intricate details of Pakistan's role in the 26/11 attacks. He briefed the delegates that the locations of the attack were chosen for iconic status, high civilian footfall, and the presence of foreigners. He explained the manner in which terrorists were trained across different locations in Pakistan and were in constant touch with their LeT handlers throughout the attack.

On this occasion, he highlighted that Hafiz Saeed, Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi, Sajid Mir, Abdul Al Qafa, Abdul Aziz, and Major Iqbal of ISI played a key role in the 26/11 terror attacks.

Image: AP