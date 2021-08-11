Under Smart Cities Mission, 2,781 Projects Worth ₹48,150 Cr Completed: Centre Tells RS

On Wednesday, the Central Government informed Rajya Sabha in a written reply that under the Smart City Mission (SCM) more than 2,000 projects in over 100 cities, worth Rs. 48,150 crore have been completed. The reply by MoS Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Kaushal Kishore, mentions that 100 cities were selected across India for SCM. Till July 9, around 2,781 projects worth ₹48,150 crores have been completed. The government further informed that a total of 6,017 projects worth ₹1,80,873 crore have been tendered for these cities, however, out of these, work orders have been issued in 5,375 projects worth ₹1,49,251 crore. These numbers have been achieved by the government in the last three years.

The government has assured that there has been more than 260 per cent growth in tendered projects. It added, more than 380 per cent growth was recorded in projects that were grounded or completed in the last three years. The reply to Rajya Sabha also mentions the centre has released ₹23,925.83 crores as the Central share to the States/Union Territories (UTs) out of which ₹20,410.14 crores (85 per cent) has been utilized for the development of the Smart Cities.

Madhya Pradesh has been allocated the maximum number of development projects, i.e. 100, followed by 36 in Chhattisgarh, 35 in Daman & Diu and 31 in Gujarat. Replying to a query on development projects in Maharashtra, the government said, eight cities - Aurangabad, Kalyan-Dombivali, Nagpur, Nashik, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune, Solapur and Thane - have been selected for development as Smart Cities and the centre has released ₹2,128.23 crores for Smart Cities of Maharashtra, out of which, these Smart Cities have already utilized ₹ 1,920.92 crores (90 per cent).

Smart Cities Mission

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government had launched the Smart Cities Mission (SCM) on June 25, 2015, for the development of 100 cities as Smart Cities. The selection of 100 Smart Cities has been completed through four rounds of selection from January 2016 to June 2018. The cities under SCM have shown considerable progress since their selection. The Smart Cities are expected to complete their projects within five years from their date of selection.

Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) regularly interacts with the States/ UTs and Smart Cities through video conferences, review meetings, field visits, regional workshops etc. at various levels to assess the performance of the cities and to handhold them for improving the same.



