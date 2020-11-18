Under UDAN, First Direct Flight Operations Flagged Off From Kalaburagi To Hindon

The first direct flight operations from Karnataka's Kalaburagi to Ghaziabad's Hindon Airport were flagged off on Wednesday under the Centre's Regional Connectivity Scheme Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik (RCS-UDAN) in the presence of officials of the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) and Airport Authority of India (AAI).

"Star Air was awarded the Kalaburagi-Hindon route under the RCS-UDAN-3 bidding process last year. The airline would be operating three weekly flights on the route and would deploy its 50-seater Embraer-145 luxury aircraft," an official statement of the Ministry of Civil Aviation said.

Hindon airport, which is located 30 km from New Delhi was handed over by the Indian Air Force (IAF) to the AAI for the development of a new civil enclave. Kalaburagi airport too has been operationalized under the UDAN scheme to boost the aerial connectivity of Tier-2 & Tier-3 cities of the country. It is situated at a distance of 13.8 km from Kalaburagi city.

The direct flight operations come as a major relief to the inhabitants of the two cities who had to otherwise take up tedious road or rail travel of more than 25 hours to cover the distance of 1600 km. The journey can now be completed in about 2 hours and 20 minutes.

Read: Itanagar Airport Likely To Be Constructed By Nov 2022: AAI

Read: AAI Chairman On Rs 25,000 Cr Infra Investment, UDAN Scheme And Privatisation

UDAN Scheme

UDAN or 'Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik' is a regional connectivity scheme launched by the government to make unserved or underserved airports in small cities operational with regular flights, by offering subsidized airfares in an attempt to encourage more people to take up flying. According to the Airport Authority in India (AAI), the nation has marked a considerable amount of growth in the air traffic in Tier-II and Tier-III cities over the last few years.

"Till date, 295 routes and 53 airports including five heliports and two Water Aerodromes have been operationalized under the UDAN scheme", as per the statement of the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Read: Commercial Flights From Bareilly Airport Expected To Start By December: AAI

Read: AAI Hands Over Lucknow Airport To Adani Group On Lease For 50 Years

(With Agency Inputs)