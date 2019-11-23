Underground Water Resources Up To 22% Dried Up Or In Critical Category: Shekhawat

The Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Friday said that almost 22 per cent of underground water resources in the country have either dried up or fall in the critical category. He also mentioned that the government has initiated work on mapping all the aquifers in the country for their better management.

Speaking at an event, Shekhawat said that the government is committed to complete the mapping of all the aquifers (groundwater resources) in the country by the next two years, while work on mapping the aquifers in the critically exploited districts is aimed to be completed by March 2020.

"Of the total number of underground water resources in India, almost 22 per cent of them are either dried up or on the verge of drying up, they are critically exploited. My government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken up an initiative to map the aquifers," Shekhawat said.

"We have covered almost a million square kilometers of aquifer mapping and we are committed to complete it by the next two years, and we have further amended our commitment to complete the mapping of aquifers by next March for the exploited districts and areas," he added.

Shekhawat made the remark following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Central Ground Water Board (CGWB) and Australia's MARVI (Managing Aquifer Recharge and Sustaining Groundwater Use through Village-level Intervention).

Jal Jeevan Mission

Earlier on Thursday Shekhawat informed the Lok Sabha that there is no proposal to make access to potable water a fundamental right. Any such proposal is not under consideration of the government, the minister said during Question Hour.

He was replying to a question raised by BJP member Hema Malini. However, Shekhawat said that the government has initiated a scheme to provide piped water to every rural household. The government is going to spend substantially on the Jal Jeevan Mission, he said.

Earlier this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that Rs 3.5 lakh crore will be spent in the next five years under the newly formed Jal Jeevan Mission, which aims to provide piped water ('Har Ghar Jal') to all rural households by 2024.

(With ANI inputs)