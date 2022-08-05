'Underqualified Thieves Got Jobs Because Of Partha; Corruption Was At Peak': Ex-TMC Leader

Amid the arrest of former West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee, ex-TMC leader and the former General Secretary of West Bengal College and Universities Professors' Association (WBCUPA) alleged grave irregularities and corruption in educational institutions during Chatterjee's tenure.

Speaking to ANI on Thursday, Baisakhi Banerjee claimed there was a syndicate working inside the WBCUPA that added a price tag to the college university sub-post and every post was on sale. She said, those who could not teach even in school got direct entry into the university with Partha Chatterjee's push and became influential names in the education sector.

"Underqualified thieves were getting jobs because of Partha Chatterjee. He immediately took action and suspended a man who was accused of corruption and used to scold those people who were involved. After a few days, I understood that it is all a facade. Because the same man returned to the sector more powerful way," she said.

Banerjee claimed that if details about college and university recruitments come out, it could lead to an even bigger scam. She also highlighted that it was Partha who got her into politics.

"This is the saddest time for me right now because Partha Chatterjee brought me into politics by saying that there is a lot of corruption here, if someone comes from a good family like you, they will not come for money. More girls like you should enter politics. Believing this to be true, I started my political career with his hands in 2016," she said.

'Partha considered himself above Mamata Banerjee'

The former TMC leader also alleged that Partha Chatterjee did not consider anyone above himself, not even Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. "He misused his position several times and completely controlled the education department. He indulged in corruption for his own benefit," she said.

Former West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee and his close aide, Arpita Mukherjee and currently in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the School Service Commission (SSC) recruitment scam.

Since his arrest, the agency has unearthed many disproportionate assets of Partha Chatterjee, among which were three flats in West Bengal's Diamond City. The ED sleuths also recovered around Rs 50 crore in cash and jewellery from Arpita Mukherjee's two flats in southwest Kolkata and Belghoria.

Partha Chatterjee was arrested after Rs 21 crore in cash and jewellery worth above Rs 1 crore were recovered from the Kolkata residence of Mukherjee, a close aide of the former minister.

The Trinamool Congress, which has distanced itself from Chatterjee, axed him as a minister and suspended him from the party leaving it solely to him to defend himself in the Enforcement Directorate probe.

However, Chatterjee has denied his involvement in the School Service Commission (SSC) scam and asserted that the "money does not belong to him"."When the time comes, you will know...the money does not belong to me," he told media persons.

