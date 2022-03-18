Undertial hits fellow inmate in Kalyan jail, booked

Thane, Mar 18 (PTI) An undertrial inmate of Aadharwadi Jail in Kalyan was booked for allegedly assaulting a fellow inmate, police said on Friday.

The accused was identified as Santosh Salunke, lodged in Barracks number 1 of Circle number 5, while the victim, who lost a teeth, was Danish Engineer, an official said.

The fight took place on March 16 after some tobacco particles fell into the food of Engineer and he picked up a fight with Salunke, he added. PTI COR BNM BNM BNM

