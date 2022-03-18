Last Updated:

Undertial Hits Fellow Inmate In Kalyan Jail, Booked

Undertial hits fellow inmate in Kalyan jail, booked

Written By
Press Trust Of India

Thane, Mar 18 (PTI) An undertrial inmate of Aadharwadi Jail in Kalyan was booked for allegedly assaulting a fellow inmate, police said on Friday.

The accused was identified as Santosh Salunke, lodged in Barracks number 1 of Circle number 5, while the victim, who lost a teeth, was Danish Engineer, an official said.

The fight took place on March 16 after some tobacco particles fell into the food of Engineer and he picked up a fight with Salunke, he added. PTI COR BNM BNM BNM

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT