UNDP Lauds India’s Aspirational Districts Programme, Cites ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has released a report which has lauded the Aspirational Districts programme (ADP) ‘as a very successful' model of local area development that should serve as a best practice for several countries where regional disparities in development status persist for many reasons.’

The official statement read, "With concerted efforts made under ADP, these 117 districts in remote locations with low human development indicators and basic facilities, have experienced faster development. Jal Jeevan Mission has played a key role to make it possible. On 15th August 2019, when Jal Jeevan Mission was announced, only 24.58 lakh (7%) households in Aspirational Districts had a tap water supply. In a short span of 22 months, tap water connections have been provided to additional 84 lakh households in these districts and thus now 31.37% of households have assured tap water supply. This 24% increase in coverage in aspirational districts is more than a 22.72% increase in tap water supply across the country during these 22 months."

"Following the principle of Prime Minister’s vision of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas’, the motto of the Mission is that ‘no one is left out’ and every household in a village should be provided with tap water connection," the statement added.

The Aspirational Districts Programme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January 2018 as a part of the government’s effort to raise the living standards of citizens living in 117 districts that were lagging behind in various human development index parameters. Jal Jeevan Mission is a key programme reducing deep inequalities in these districts.

On June 8, UNDP commended India's Aspirational Districts Programme (ADP) as a 'very successful' model of local area development'. The UNDP said that this model should be implemented in other countries where regional disparities in development status persist for many reasons.

UNDP report

According to UNDP’s analysis, the programme was found to have acted as a catalyst for expecting development in the Aspirational Districts. Evaluating the 5 key sectors of the ADP, health and nutrition; education; agriculture and water resources; basic infrastructure; and skill development and financial inclusion, health and nutrition, education, and to a certain extent, agriculture and water resources have registered massive improvements, the other indicators despite making significant strides offer scope for further strengthening.

Across the sectors of health and nutrition and financial inclusion, the report read-