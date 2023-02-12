Unemployed Youth Association Meets CM Dhami, Thanks Him For Introducing Anti-copying Law

Days after the violent protests in Uttarakhand, representatives of the Unemployed Youth Association met Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at his official residence on Saturday and expressed their gratitude for enacting a strict anti-copying law in the state.

Following Thursday's violent protests, the representative urged the CM to permit those association members against whom proceedings were initiated under various Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections to participate in the examination set for Sunday for the recruitment of lekhpals.

An ordinance prohibiting the use of unethical methods in recruiting exams has come into force, said CM Dhami. He further stated that the procedure for holding recruiting exams is also being accelerated.

According to him, more job openings will soon be notified, giving youth greater career options. A schedule of the next recruiting exams has already been published.

He urged the youth to study diligently for the upcoming exams, noting that the new anti-copying law contains provisions for harsh punishments for those engaging in or encouraging the use of unfair means in competitive exams.

"Our government is committed to conducting fair and cheating-free recruitment examinations in a transparent way. The country’s sternest anti-copying law has come into force. Arrangements have been made to conduct tomorrow’s examination for the recruitment of patwaris and lekhpals in a fair and transparent way," the CM said.

Thursday’s Protest

On Thursday, a large number of students, members of social organisations, and opposition parties flocked to Dehradun's streets to call for "an impartial CBI inquiry" into the numerous incidences of question paper leaks and fraud involving state government exams. The protest descended into violence when the demonstrators clashed with police officers and pelted stones at them.

Following an apparent altercation, police turned to lathi charges that left a few individuals injured on both sides.

The protests, which had been escalating for a day, became more intense, causing terrible traffic jams in the state capital that temporarily disrupted daily life.