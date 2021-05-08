Unemployment Persists Even 6 Months After COVID Lockdown; Study Shows Steep Fall In Income

Global food shortage fears have risen as a result of the global novel Coronavirus pandemic and the resulting economic slowdown. Supply and distribution networks have been affected by quarantine requirements, social distancing norms, lockdowns, border closures, and other factors, leaving food availability and accessibility uncertain. People in the informal sector face job insecurity and have found it more difficult to meet their basic needs as a result of the associated economic hardship.

Unemployment persisted even after 6 months of lockdown

According to the Hunger Watch Report by the Right to Food Campaign and the Centre for Equity Studies, unemployment continued for six months after the lockdown in India, resulting in a drop in income level. According to the survey, more than 27% of the households surveyed had no source of income six months after the lockdown was implemented. As per the survey, about 43% of respondents had no income in April-May, which was a modest increase. Just about 3% of those who had no income in April-May had returned to pre-lockdown income levels in October, while 56% of those who had no income in April-May appeared to have no job even in October.

Steep fall in income

The data in the study included 3,994 households in 11 states and claims that marginalised and excluded groups are over-represented. Before the lockdown, 79% of the respondents had a monthly income of less than Rs 7,000. Foodgrains, pulses, vegetables, and eggs/meat consumption have all decreased significantly, according to the report. The study found a substantial increase in unemployment and, as a result, a steep fall in wages. In October, the participants were also asked about changes in overall nutritional quality and overall food intake relative to the baseline reference period.

According to the study, the COVID-19 lockdown had a more severe effect on certain disadvantaged groups, such as single-parent households, households with disabled people, and transgender people. Overall, 71% said that their consumption of nutritious foods had deteriorated. Income fell by half or a quarter for 79% of transgender people and other sexual minorities. The research also found that urban respondents were in poorer shape than their rural counterparts by at least 15 percentage points.

Picture Credit: PTI