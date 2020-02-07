UNESCO DG Appreciates Indian Govt For Promoting Girls' Education

UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay appreciated the Indian government's efforts to successfully promote girl's education in the country. Azoulay is currently in India -her first visit since taking over as the Director-General - and on Thursday she even met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India credited with work on women's education

Après le @G7fr l'été dernier où il s'était engagé en faveur de l'#education et de l'#IA, j'ai pu faire le point en Inde avec @narendramodi. Membre fondateur de l'@UNESCO, l'#Inde a tjrs été à nos cotés pour faire face aux enjeux présents et à venir. #futuresofedu #ODD4 pic.twitter.com/MEedW8FRNw — Audrey Azoulay (@AAzoulay) February 6, 2020

"India has influenced the vision and objectives of UNESCO through the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi." Azoulay met the Minister of Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and later also signed an agreement between the UNESCO MGIEP Operational Agreement.

The Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Education for Peace and Sustainable Development (MGIEP) is UNESCO’s category 1 Research Institute that focuses on Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4.7 towards education for building peaceful and sustainable societies across the world.

In line with its vision of ‘Transforming Education for Humanity’, the institute’s programmes and products are designed to mainstream Social and Emotional Learning in education systems, innovate digital pedagogies and to put youth as global citizens at the centre of the 2030 agenda for Sustainable Development.

In a recent op-ed for Scoonews, Azoulay stated "Investing in a girl’s education is one of the most effective ways to ensure a better life for her and a better world for us all. If every girl worldwide received 12 years of quality education, child marriage could be eliminated, and early childbearing could be reduced by up to three-quarters. Girls could double their expected earnings in adulthood, and improve living standards, for themselves and their families."

She also listed the three pillars of UNESCO's initiative Her Education, Our Future. The steps are - knowledge, policies and normative frameworks and practices.

The Director-General kicked off a three-day visit to India on February 4, and she visited the Raj Ghat to pay her respects to Mahatma Gandhi and then Humayun's tomb in the national capital.

(Image credits: twitter.com/AAzoulay)

