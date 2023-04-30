UNESCO DG Sends Special Message To PM Modi As Mann Ki Baat Marks A Century

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat drew listeners from all across the globe for the historic 100th episode of the radio programme. To mark the feat, UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay sent a special message to the PM and expressed her own Mann Ki Baat.

"Dear Prime Minister on behalf of UNESCO I thank you for this opportunity to be part of the 100th episode of the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ Radio broadcast. UNESCO and India have a long common history. We have very strong partnerships together in all areas of our mandate," she said.

Azoulay also underscored the importance of education and how UNESCO is relentlessly working with its member states to reach the goal of global quality education by 2030. She then asked PM Modi how India is working to achieve the goal, especially as it chairs the G-20 presidency this year.

PM Modi highlights India's efforts in education sector

Responding to it, the PM said that education and culture have always been his favourite topics to touch upon in Mann Ki Baat. "Whether it is about education or culture, whether it is about its preservation or promotion, this has been an ancient tradition of India. The work that the country is doing in this direction today is really commendable. Be it the National Education Policy or the option of studying in a regional language, or technology integration in education, you will notice many such efforts," he said.

Recalling 'Gunotsav and Shala Praveshotsav', he said that the years-old programs have served as "a wonderful example of public participation in Gujarat to providing better education and reducing dropout rates." Furthermore, he also highlighted how Mann Ki Baat has always served as the platform to showcase the efforts that go into enhancing India's education sector.

"You may remember, once we discussed about Late D. Prakash Rao, a tea vendor in Odisha who was engaged in the mission of teaching poor children. Be it Sanjay Kashyap, who runs Digital Libraries in the villages of Jharkhand, Hemlata N.K., who helped many children through e-learning during Covid. Yes, we have referred to examples of many such teachers in 'Mann Ki Baat'. We have also accorded regular place to the efforts of Cultural Preservation in 'Mann Ki Baat'," he noted. The UNESCO DG then concluded her message by expressing her gratitude for interacting with the PM in the 100th episode of the flagship radio show.