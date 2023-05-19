'Unfit, Overweight Cops To Be Transferred To Police Lines': Haryana Minister Anil Vij

As per an order by Haryana’s home and health minister Anil Vij on Thursday, the policemen who are overweight and are having pot bellies will be transferred to police lines. The order has been released keeping in view the fitness of the police personnel.

The cops who are overweight will be able to get back to their job after they become fit through rigorous workout.

An official statement by the Home Department stated, "Keeping in view the fitness of the officers and personnel of Haryana Police, Home Minister Anil Vij has today issued written directions to the Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department that many of the police personnel in the police department have become overweight and by the time, their weight is being increased more, should be transferred to the police line."

Notice sent to Additional Chief Secretary over cops' fitness

The notice written by Vij on the matter was sent to the Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department, considering the fitness issue of the police officers and personnel.

It was added, "In this regard, the Home Minister Anil Vij has today issued a written direction to the Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department so that the police personnel whose weight has increased and continues to increase with time, can be fit through exercise. Only after that, they should be deputed on duty.”

In the notice, it was stated by the Home Minister that a lot of police officials have been overweight and they are continuously gaining more of it.

He wrote, "I would like that all the police officers/ personnel, who have become overweight be transferred to the police line and make them do exercise unless they get fit for duty.”

(With inputs from ANI)