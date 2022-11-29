'Unfortunate...': TKF Producer Pallavi Joshi After IFFI Jury Head Calls Film 'vulgar'

Pallavi Joshi, the producer of The Kashmir Files, on Tuesday, released a statement after Israeli director and IFFI international jury chairperson Nadav Lapid called the movie a “propaganda, vulgar” film. She stated that the creative platform was used for a "political agenda to preserve an old, false and jaded narrative about Kashmir."

Producer from I Am Buddha Productions, Pallavi Joshi said that she is overwhelmed by the way the people defended The Kashmir Files against the "rude and vulgar statements of a genocide denier."

"For decades the international community remained silent on the sufferings of the Kashmiri Pandit Community. After 3 decades, the Indian film industry finally realised that it needs to tell India's story truthfully and objectively," Joshi said.

She added, "Vivek and I were always aware that there are elements that would not like to see the stark truth on the screen, but it is very unfortunate that a creative platform was used for a political agenda to preserve an old, false and jaded narrative about Kashmir. We are overwhelmed by the way people of India rose to defend The Kashmir Files against the rude and vulgar statements of a genocide denier."

She further assured the audience and supporters that The Kashmir Files remains a people's film. Joshi also thanked Israeli Ambassador H.E Naor Gilon and Consul General Shri Kobbi Shoshani for their support. "I Am Buddha stands for India and we will continue the path of truth and resilience to keep making meaningful cinema with original Indian content," the producer added.

Vivek Agnihotri, Anupam Kher react to IFFI jury head's comments on 'The Kashmir Files'

Israeli filmmaker Lapid, the jury head of the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI), had on Monday described the movie as "propaganda" and "vulgar".

Reacting to this, director Vivek Agnihotri said that truth is the most dangerous thing. "It can make people lie," he added.

Anupam Kher, who starred in "The Kashmir Files", said, "We'll give a proper reply. If the holocaust is right, the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits is right too. Seems pre-planned as immediately after that toolkit gang became active. Shameful for him to make a statement like this."