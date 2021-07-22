UNGA President-elect Abdullah Shahid Lauds India For 'always' Stepping Up For Maldives

Strengthening international spheres of engagement, on July 22, the President-elect of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Abdullah Shahid who is also the current Maldives Foreign Minister, stated that India has always been the first responder in times of need for the island nation. The Minister arrived in New Delhi on July 21 for his official visit and will pay a courtesy call to PM Modi and hold talks with his Indian counterpart Dr S Jaishankar on key international, multilateral, regional and bilateral issues of mutual interest, said External Affairs Ministry (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

While speaking to ANI, Shahid responded to queries pertaining to the comparison of India and China's cooperation toward Maldives, he said, "India has always been the first responder to the Maldives in times of need. Even during the COVID-19 crisis, India has been the first responder. If you look at the evacuation of Maldives students from Wuhan, India helped us to bring back the students."

India's aid to Maldives during COVID-19

During the peak of the pandemic, India had assisted the island nation by consigning life-saving medicines and equipment following a hefty budget of USD 250 million. Also, emergency doses of the indigenous Serum Institute of India's COVISHIELD and Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN reached the country soon after launching the vaccine doses here.

Pursuant to this, Maldives' Minister said, "India sent doctors and medical equipment, and medicines when it was needed. India has assisted us in Budget support, 250 million dollars so badly required. India also provided the vaccine within 48 hours of its national roll-out. India is so close to the Maldives geographically and also in many other ways."

"Do not compare what other countries do for us": Abdullah Shahid

Speaking of China, he apparently avoided making any comparison and said that one must not be "comparing what other countries do for us instead we celebrate what India has done for us".

"We will continue to engage with other countries, that is the policy of the current government. We are a friend to all and enemy to none," the President-elect UNGA told ANI.

China has been expanding its presence in the island-nation through its 'debt diplomacy'. The Maldives is scuffling with huge debt as well as China's ascending prevalence in the region.

Maldives' debt issues with China

In the backdrop of the India-China conflict and their debt issues with China, he informed ANI that the previous government has taken a lot of developmental loans from China, understandably so, its repayment was a challenge during COVID-19 not only for Maldives but for all small island countries as well as LDCs (Least Developed Country).

"We've been able to talk to China and many other countries from whom we had borrowed. Through the DSSI (Debt Service Suspension Initiative) process, we're being given room to breathe. I think it is of great appreciation that the G7 has come up with the DSSI process," Shahid stated.

Terrorism in Maldives

Following the remarks made by Maldives Parliament Speakers and former President Md Nasheed with regard to the absence of crackdown on President-elect UNGA in the country, President-elect UNGA said that President Ibrahim's government was fully committed to making sure the extremism did not prevail in Maldives. He further informed that President Ibrahim-led administration is the first government that came out with a clear and stated list of groups that are regarded as terrorist organisations.

"So, we walk the talk when it comes to extremism and terrorism. We're ready to work with everyone to make sure there's a national consensus on making sure that we do not give any space either to terrorists or extremists in Maldives," added the Foreign Minister of Maldives.

India has supported Shahi's candidature to the top post and this marks his first visit to any country after becoming President-elect of the United Nations General Assembly on June 7.