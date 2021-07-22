UNGA President-elect To Meet PM Modi & EAM; Talks On India's Permanent UNSC Seat On Cards

Strengthening international spheres of engagement, the President-elect of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Abdullah Shahid who is also the current Maldives Foreign Minister will meet PM Modi and EAM S Jaishankar on July 23. The rendezvous holds significant relevance ahead of the UNGA session scheduled in September wherein PM Modi is expected to address the assembly.

India has supported Shahid's candidature to the top post and this marks his first visit to any country after becoming President-elect of the UNGA on June 7.

India-Maldives discuss 'Presidency of hope'

The President-elect of the UNGA has made the national capital his first halt in a string of visits ahead of the session. After bilateral talks, India and the Maldives are set to sign a new development partnership memorandum of understanding (MoU) and also review previously established projects between both sides.

On July 22, Shahid met with the Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and the MEA informed that both sides discussed plans for 'Presidency of hope' aligning focus on varied subject matters in concern. Ministers are expected to align their focus on global post-COVID-19 recovery and equitable distribution of vaccines, UN reforms and countering radicalism and terrorism.

Taking to Twitter, Abdullah Shahid established that he engaged with various media houses and journalists on a vision for UNGA76, the priorities of the 'Presidency Of Hope', and various aspects of the robust Maldives-India partnership.

A morning of interviews!



Engaged with various media houses and journalists this morning - on my vision for #UNGA76, the priorities of the #PresidencyOfHope, and various aspects of the robust #MaldivesIndiaPartnership

India's permanent UNSC seat

Sources have confirmed that UNGA President-elect is set to support India's ongoing campaign for United Nations Security Council reform in a bid to ensure India a permanent seat at the UNSC. Currently, the process is stalled at the UNGA in Inter-Governmental Negotiations (IGN).

After the meeting with Foreign Secretary, Abdullah Shahid took to Twitter to state, "Exchanged views on multilateral issues, my priorities for UNGA76, and India’s priorities as the President of UNSC for August. We also discussed the many initiatives ongoing under Maldives-India partnership

Thankyou Foreign Secretary @HarshShringla for the warm welcome today!



Exchanged views on multilateral issues, my priorities for #UNGA76, and India's priorities as the President of UNSC for August. We also discussed the many initiatives ongoing under #MaldivesIndiaPartnership

UNGA President-elect to sign MoU for projects worth USD 1.5 bn

On July 22, Shahid will address the Indian Council of World Affairs on COVID-19 and "reformed multilateralism" where he will enlist plans for the year ahead at the UNGA. The visit to Delhi would focus on cooperation at the UN and bilateral issues of the India-Maldives partnership.

While officials said that his visit to Delhi would focus on cooperation at the UN, both sides are determined to review progress on Indian-funded projects under USD 1.5 billion line of credit to the Maldives. He is expected to sign for further projects in presence of EAM Jaishankar on July 22.

In February 2020, EAM Jaishankar inked another USD 50 million defence MoU with Maldives, which includes a Harbour Project to “develop, support and maintain” the Uthura Thila Falhu (UTF) island naval base. The Solih government clutched onto the defence agreement steadily despite an uproar in the Majlis (Maldivian Parliament). The Opposition had launched an “India out” campaign by calling for the expulsion of Indian military personnel stationed in Maldives.