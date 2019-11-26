UNGA President Says India's Constitution A 'seminal Document'

On the occasion of 70th Constitution Day, United Nations General Assembly President Tijjani Muhammad-Bande congratulated India and said that country's constitution is a 'seminal document' on November 26. India's constitution marked its emergence from the shadows of colonialism to the light of independence. UNGA President also wished the citizens of India, peace, happiness, and prosperity, for decades ahead on this joyous occasion. Along with the Constitution day, Muhammad-Bande also elaborated saying this year it was 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the greatest figure of non-violence all over the world.

Read - Proof Of Pudding Is In Eating: Manmohan Singh's Dig At PM Hailing Constitution

“This year we celebrate 150 years since the birth of Mahatma Gandhi, a figure most regarded for his contributions to the idea of non-violence and respect for human beings,” President of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly Tijjani Muhammad-Bande said. “We also celebrate and mark the occasion of the 70th Constitution Day of India”.

Muhammad-Bande also said that India's struggle for independence has also inspired many others to fight colonialism. He currently resides over the 193-member General Assembly and congratulated Indians through a video message.

Read - Constitution Day:LS Speaker Addresses MPs, Says 'be Partners In The Creation Of New India'

Constitution Day

On November 26, 1949, the Constituent Assembly of India adopted the Constitution and it finally came into effect on January 26, 1950. Constitution Day, also known as National Law Day or 'Samvidhan Divas', marks the beginning of India as a republic. The government declared November 26 as Constitution day on November 19, 2015, through a gazette notification. The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi officially made the announcement on October 11, 2015, while laying the foundation stone of BR Ambedkar's Statue of Equality in Mumbai. The year 2015 marked the 125th birth anniversary of Ambedkar who is also known as the 'Father of the Constitution of India'. This day is used to spread awareness and importance of Indian constitutions while spreading the ideologies of BR Ambedkar.

Read - Constitution Day:Maha CM Fadnavis Terms Our Constitution 'great',remembers Dr. BR Ambedkar

Read - Opposition Doesn't Spare Constitution Day Parliament Session, Boycotts Over Maha Politics