UNHRC Meet: India Slams Pak For ' Raising False And Fabricated Concerns' Over Human Rights

India on Wednesday, March 4, during the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) slammed Pakistan for raising false and fabricated concerns over human rights. India also reiterated that Jammu and Kashmir will continue to be an integral part of India. The 43rd Session of UNHRC was held in Geneva, Switzerland.

First Secretary MEA at UNHRC Vimarsh Aryan said, "​Pakistani delegation is raising false & fabricated concerns for rights of human rights defenders elsewhere, however, unfortunately, legitimate human rights defenders in Pakistan are bearing the brunt of real draconian laws as we speak."

Speaking about the UNHRC, he said, "This Council is responsible for the promotion & protection of all human rights universally. However, ironically, what we heard from Pakistani delegation was an attempt to polarise & politicize this august forum."

'J&K is and will be an integral part of India'

Speaking about Jammu and Kashmir, he added, "​J&K has been, is and will continue to be an integral part of India, and Pakistan should cease to covet it. As far as the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is concerned, it has no locus standi to comment on the internal affairs of India."

