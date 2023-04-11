UNICEF India Representative Meets UP CM, Discusses Status Of Various Programmes In State

UNICEF India representative Cynthia McCaffrey on Tuesday met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and discussed the status of the ongoing health, education and nutrition programmes being run in collaboration with the UN agency.

McCaffrey, who met Adityanath at his residence, said that UNICEF-India was taking forward many programmes in the field of social health, education, women and child nutrition in Uttar Pradesh with the support of the state government.

UNICEF is also supporting the local administration in aspirational districts, she said, adding the UN agency was ready to provide technical and academic support to the state government for new programmes in the future.

Appreciating the state's efforts in social health, McCaffrey said there has been a significant decline in the maternal, infant and neonatal mortality rates in the state in the last six years.

Availability of health services increased even in remote villages due to planned efforts while awareness programs are yielding good results, the UNICEF India representative said, adding that this success of Uttar Pradesh is inspiring.

McCaffrey said that Chief Minister Adityanath has adopted a wonderful strategy for the eradication of Japanese Encephalitis.

The state government has succeeded in preventing the disease in 38 districts. This is a great achievement, she said.

Referring to the Covid management in different countries, McCaffrey said the way the Uttar Pradesh administration dealt with the high population density and various social challenges is highly commendable.

Uttar Pradesh has presented the best model of Covid management, she said.

She also praised the efforts being made under the leadership of CM Adityanath in the direction of women's safety, respect and self-reliance.

While congratulating the UNICEF representative on her arrival in the state, Adityanath praised the cooperation being received from the UN agency in the field of public health, including dealing with encephalitis, water-borne diseases, Covid management and proposed to cooperate even further with the organisation on such programmes.