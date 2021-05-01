UNICEF Sends 3,000 Oxygen Concentrators, Other Urgent Supplies To India Amid COVID Crisis

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has come forward to provide India with critical COVID-19 supplies. The agency sent 3,000 oxygen concentrators, diagnostic tests, medical kits, and other equipment to help India fight the second wave of COVID-19.

Dr. Yasmin Haque, UNICEF Representative in India, marked that the virus is "overstraining" the healthcare system in the country.

"Urgent action is needed to avert further tragic loss of life. UNICEF has provided oxygen supplies and other critically needed emergency equipment for immediate response while supporting resilience building against recurrent shocks and stresses. Indeed, much more is needed as the outbreak continues to spread rapidly,” added UNICEF press release.

Moreover, procurement and installation of 25 oxygen plants for hospitals in the Northeast and in Maharashtra, with the installation of more than 70 thermal scanners at various ports of entry countrywide is planned by the UNICEF.

UNICEF sees India's situation as "devastating"

UNICEF Regional Director for South Asia, George Laryea-Adjei, said that India's situation is "devastating" with an appeal to partners to come forward and contribute for relief. The agency is also in touch with the Government of India to provide supplies to children who are suffering amid the crisis. According to the UNICEF, 12.3 million children in 17 states are getting help to continue learning from home. Bihar's ‘Mobile learning Centres’ has helped 28,000 children so far, as added by the agency.

International assistance received by India

Before UNICEF, organizations such as WHO and several countries announced their contribution to India to help fight the second wave. US, UK, has already deployed the first set of help while more supply is expected in the future. Canada has announced to contribute 10 million dollars for India to fight the COVID crisis. Meanwhile, France, Russia, Ireland, and Afghanistan have also announced to help India in the time of need. Top world companies including Microsoft, Google, and Amazon have also come forward with their plans to supply India with COVID relief materials.