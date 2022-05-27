Unicef to organise menstrual hygiene awareness programmes in Bihar on May 28

Patna, May 27 (PTI) In a bid to break taboos and stigma attached to menstruation, the Bihar field office of Unicef has decided to organise awareness programmes across the state on May 28, which is observed as World Menstrual Hygiene Day.

Unicef Bihar field office chief Nafisa Binte Shafique said menstruation is still considered a taboo in most parts of the country in diverse settings -- be it urban or rural, literate or illiterate – due to the lack of awareness.

"Menstrual hygiene remains a taboo topic, with poor knowledge and misconceptions. The stigma of impurity around menstruation is the reason for restricting menstruating women from cooking, sleeping on beds, participating in religious events or attending schools," she said.

It also leads to absenteeism of girls from schools, which affects their education, she said.

"Creating awareness about menstrual hygiene should not be restricted to only distribution of sanitary napkins but behavioural aspect must also be looked into. Men must also be made aware of menstruation and how it affects women both physically and emotionally," Shafique said.

She said that the issue could be addressed through public discourse on the biological significance of menstruation for the continuation of the human race.

"We will organise awareness programmes in different parts of Bihar on May 28. There is a need to engage decision-makers to accord priority to menstrual health and hygiene," she said.

Unicef Bihar office communication specialist Nipurnh Gupta said the objectives of the World Menstrual Hygiene Day are to break the silence, raise awareness and change negative attitudes towards the issue. PTI PKD ACD ACD

