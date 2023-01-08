Unidentified Assailants Shoot Journalist In Bihar's Siwan; Second Attack In Three Years

Unidentified assailants shot a journalist in Bihar's Siwan district on Saturday. The incident happened at K Mohan Bazar of Maharajganj. The injured journalist, identified as Rajesh Anal, was hospitalised and is still critical, reports ANI. Anal was on his way back home when two people came on a bike and fired at him.

Siwan Superintendent of Police Sailesh Kumar Sinha said, "We are investigating the case. Whoever is involved in it will be arrested soon."

Not the first time

This is not the first time Rajesh Anal has been attacked. According to reports, Anal was stabbed by unidentified miscreants three years ago.

Meanwhile, former Bihar member of Parliament Om Prakash Yadav hit out at SP Sailesh Kumar Sinha over the incident and said crime in Siwan has increased since the top cop was posted. Yadav called upon Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to transfer Sinha.