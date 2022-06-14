Unidentified man's body found in Thane; police suspect murder

Thane, Jun 14 (PTI) The body of an unidentified man was found at a railway ground in Dombivli area here in Maharashtra, an official said on Tuesday.

Some passersby spotted the body on Monday in Bhavan Chawl locality and alerted police.

The face of the deceased, believed to be in his early 50s, was smashed beyond recongition, the official from Vishnu Nagar police station said, adding that they suspect the man was murdered on the intervening night of Sunday-Monday.

The police have registered a case under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder) against unidentified persons and sent the body for postmortem, he said. PTI COR GK GK

