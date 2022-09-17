Uniform Civil Code Not Imperative, India Has Bigger Issues To Solve: Justice Kurian Joseph

Justice Kurian Joseph, former judge of the Supreme Court of India, appeared as the second guest on the 3rd edition of the prestigious Ram Jethmalani Memorial Lecture series on Republic TV. Speaking on the theme-- 'Has the need for a Uniform Civil Code become an imperative today?'-- Justice Joseph said that the first question which should be pondered upon is whether the issue of UCC is "standing against the growth of India or growth of nationalism?"

Adding that there are more important issues in our country which need attention, Justice Joseph said that Article 44 of the Indian Constitution, mentioning the UCC, falls under the Directive Principles (which is not enforceable by law) and it is up to the states to make laws over the same.

During his lecture, he also questioned if, after 75 years of Independence, we have been able to adopt the characteristics of a "sovereign, socialist, secular and democratic republic," as mentioned in our Preamble.

"As far as a democratic, socialist and secular republic is concerned, have we been able to enjoy this justice which is social, economical, and political, liberty of expression of thought, belief, religion, faith and worship, equality of status and opportunity? Are these constitutional values comfortably available for the ordinary citizen of India?" he questioned.

Justice Joseph further asked if it is the UCC that the people of India currently need before all aforementioned constitutional rights.

Justice Joseph highlights other areas states should focus on

According to Justice Joseph (Retd), before proceeding toward the implementation of the UCC, there are several other aspects that the states should work on, Article 38 for instance. Article 38 of the Constitution underlines that the "State shall strive to promote the welfare of the people by securing and protecting as effectively as it may a social order in which justice, social, economic and political, shall inform all the institutions of the national life".

The Article further states that the "State shall, in particular, strive to minimize the inequalities in income, and endeavor to eliminate inequalities in status, facilities, and opportunities, not only amongst individuals but also amongst groups of people residing in different areas or engaged in different vocations".

Reading out both sections of the Article, Justice Joseph questioned if the aforementioned mandates "are available" or if we "have been able to attain that." Underscoring the assurance of the well-being of children and health workers that are also directed under the Article, he drew attention to the present status of children who live on the streets and have been subjected to abuse.

Recalling an instance when he taught a 17-year-old how to write his name on the streets of Delhi, Justice Joseph said, "There are thousands of children on the streets, forget about those working in factories and hotels. Have we been able to solve this issue?" he asked. "We have to address several concerns of people, of their insecurities, of their dignity to live".

"I would say let us reform our own personal laws so as to make them in conformity with the constitutional dreams. Let us reform all our personal laws and make them constitutional by appropriate amendments, thereafter let us think about this subject (the UCC). And there are several other major concerns for the country to address now. Let's not think about a situation where uniformity is required for unity", he stated.

Concluding that the need for UCC is not imperative today, Justice Joseph believes that these discussions during the present time would prevent India from becoming a great nation.

About Justice Kurian Joseph

Justice Kurian Joseph began his legal career in 1979 and in 2000, was appointed a judge of the Kerala High Court. He was elevated as Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court in February 2010 and became a judge of the Supreme Court of India on March 8, 2013. The coal allocation scam and Triple Talaq are some of the most notable cases he gave a verdict on.