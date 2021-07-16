Union Agriculture Min Tomar Launches Kisan Sarathi App To Support Farmers At Local Level

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday urged farmers to take benefit of the government's Farm Laws which are aimed at improving their lives and boosting the agriculture sector. Speaking at the 93rd Foundation Day of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) on Friday, Union Minister Tomar said that the PM Modi-led government was continuously strengthening the foundation of the country's agriculture sector, which previously lagged due to the neglectful policies of the previous government.

Agriculture Min Tomar launches 'Kisan Sarathi' app

During the event, Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar launched 'Kisan Sarathi', an Information Communication and Technology (ICT) based platform. The Kisan Sarathi app platform is meant to support agriculture at the local level with a national perspective. The app will be used to provide information to farmers in their desired language. The app will also facilitate officials to monitor daily activities like farmer registration, live calls, messages, advisories given and pending. The Kisan Sarathi app is also supposed to let farmers interact with personalised advisors directly from the scientists of Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVKs).

Speaking about the Centre's Farm Laws, Union Minister Tomar said, "The Agri reforms undertaken by the central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi are going to bring a change in the lives of the farmers. If farmers across the country take advantage of these agricultural reforms will prove to be revolutionary for them as well as increase the contribution of the farm sector in the economy," He added that previously, the contribution of the agriculture sector in GDP was about 50%, but the sector lagged due to the neglectful policies adopted by the government at the time. He went on to say, "But now since Modi became the Prime Minister, the foundation of the agriculture sector is continuously being strengthened."

At the event, Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary stressed creating employment opportunities in agriculture for the youth, getting a fair price to the farmers and developing the best varieties of seeds. Parshottam Rupala, the Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying and Vice President of ICAR spoke about the importance of animal husbandry and fisheries along with agriculture. Shobha Karandlaje, the Minister of State for Agriculture stated that the agricultural extension has a special role in providing new information, technologies and advanced information to farmers. Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Union Minister of Electronics, and Information Technology, and Railways assured to work in the interest of farmers in collaboration with the agriculture ministry.

