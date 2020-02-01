Union Budget 2020: Ahmed Patel Slams 'lacklustre Budget', Alleges 'praise PM' Agenda

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Ahmed Patel on Saturday termed the Union Budget as the “most lacklustre one”. Contending that the government had abandoned the $5 trillion economy target, he opined that the budget showcased the Centre’s bankruptcy of ideas. Moreover, he mentioned that no real solutions were in sight.

Longest Budget Speech is also the most lacklustre budget ever



After Acche Din, New India,it now appears that the Govt has also abandoned the target of $5 trillion economy



This budget confirms not only the bankruptcy of the economy but also a bankruptcy of govt’s ideas ... — Ahmed Patel (@ahmedpatel) February 1, 2020

Piecemeal measures, repackaged schemes, jugglery of tax slabs & no real solutions to solve the present economic crisis



After squeezing out LIC of profitability the govt now wants to sell it, to rescue itself... — Ahmed Patel (@ahmedpatel) February 1, 2020

Ahmed Patel takes a dig at the budget speech

The senior Congress leader reckoned that the government had finally understood the “disastrous impact” of the harassment inflicted on the taxpayers. He was referring to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s announcement of the Taxpayers’ Charter. Furthermore, he alleged that the budget speech focused more on praising the PM than providing any benefits to the common man. On the other hand, Deora has offered a more constructive critique of the budget praising the impetus given to infrastructure and the reduction in income tax.

And after harassing tax payers for last 6 years the govt seems to have realised it’s disastrous impact on the economy



We hope this will not be mere lip service but will implemented in letter and spirit ... — Ahmed Patel (@ahmedpatel) February 1, 2020

At a time when India is in the midst of an economic down turn, the budget speech focuses more on praising the PM rather than helping the common citizen. — Ahmed Patel (@ahmedpatel) February 1, 2020

Budget speech

Sitharaman commenced the budget speech by stressing that this was a budget to boost the income and enhance purchasing power. She noted that the fundamentals of the economy were strong, inflation had been contained, banks had been cleaned up and formalization of the economy had taken place during the NDA government’s first term in office. Moreover, she talked about the positive impact after the introduction of GST and paid homage to the late Arun Jaitley for his invaluable contribution. Thereafter, she listed the success of government schemes such as PMAY, Ayushmann Bharat, financial inclusion, etc. After this, she dedicated her speech to elaborate on the three prominent themes of the budget- aspirational India, economic development and caring society.

