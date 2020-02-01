Union Budget
Union Budget 2020: Ahmed Patel Slams 'lacklustre Budget', Alleges 'praise PM' Agenda

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Ahmed Patel on Saturday termed the Union Budget 2020-21 as the “most lacklustre one” and slammed the Centre's bankruptcy of ideas.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Ahmed Patel on Saturday termed the Union Budget as the “most lacklustre one”. Contending that the government had abandoned the $5 trillion economy target, he opined that the budget showcased the Centre’s bankruptcy of ideas. Moreover, he mentioned that no real solutions were in sight.

Ahmed Patel takes a dig at the budget speech

The senior Congress leader reckoned that the government had finally understood the “disastrous impact” of the harassment inflicted on the taxpayers. He was referring to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s announcement of the Taxpayers’ Charter. Furthermore, he alleged that the budget speech focused more on praising the PM than providing any benefits to the common man. On the other hand, Deora has offered a more constructive critique of the budget praising the impetus given to infrastructure and the reduction in income tax. 

Budget speech

Sitharaman commenced the budget speech by stressing that this was a budget to boost the income and enhance purchasing power. She noted that the fundamentals of the economy were strong, inflation had been contained, banks had been cleaned up and formalization of the economy had taken place during the NDA government’s first term in office. Moreover, she talked about the positive impact after the introduction of GST and paid homage to the late Arun Jaitley for his invaluable contribution. Thereafter, she listed the success of government schemes such as PMAY, Ayushmann Bharat, financial inclusion, etc. After this, she dedicated her speech to elaborate on the three prominent themes of the budget- aspirational India, economic development and caring society.  

